Boson Protocol Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $145.16 million and $9.05 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00004029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00317298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.