Bounty0x Price Up 37.8% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $550,801.23 and $37,175.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded 65,832.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

