Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.64. 464,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,952. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

