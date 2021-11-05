Bramshill Investments LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEP. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,184. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

