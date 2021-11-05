Bread Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.03 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $359,200.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00053722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00249663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00096485 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.