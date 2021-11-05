Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.12, for a total value of $21,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,616 shares of company stock valued at $101,807,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $300.59 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.06 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.91 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.59 and a 200-day moving average of $303.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.25.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

