Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.62, but opened at $56.05. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 4,794 shares.

The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 88.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

