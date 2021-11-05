Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $14.25 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.