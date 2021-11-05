Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $926.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $926.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $892.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $950.89 million. Brinker International posted sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $205,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

