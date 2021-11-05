Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Carpenter Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.