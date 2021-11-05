Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

