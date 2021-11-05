Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $105.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.20 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $404.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.77 million to $409.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.78 million, with estimates ranging from $428.23 million to $449.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.90.

EGP stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.93 and a 12-month high of $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

