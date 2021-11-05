Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.50 Million

Brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $800.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.00 million and the lowest is $799.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 129,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.