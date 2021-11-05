Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.31. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. 18,552,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,697,738. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

