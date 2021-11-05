Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.30). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 124.96% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENT. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $101,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $907.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

