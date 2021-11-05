Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report sales of $206.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $214.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $778.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.30 million to $797.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $900.30 million, with estimates ranging from $853.90 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in James River Group by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

