Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.45 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report sales of $206.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $214.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $778.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.30 million to $797.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $900.30 million, with estimates ranging from $853.90 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in James River Group by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.