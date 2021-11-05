Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth $129,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail stock remained flat at $$2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

