Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $2.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $2.04. Nordson posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $269.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

