Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 396,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,271. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.