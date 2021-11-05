Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

WPM stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

