Brokerages Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

APPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

APPH opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at $5,989,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AppHarvest by 67.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

