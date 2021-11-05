Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.71. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

ENPH stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $108.05 and a 12-month high of $243.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.57.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 265.8% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

