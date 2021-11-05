Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

