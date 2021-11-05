Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post $1.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.17. Pool posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,264. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $528.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.