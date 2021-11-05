Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. V.F. reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in V.F. by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in V.F. by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. 1,928,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.