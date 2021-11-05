Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.68. 1,187,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,655. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $99.13 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

