Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.68. 1,187,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,655. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $99.13 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.