Brokers Issue Forecasts for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLF. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $45,945,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

