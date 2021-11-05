Brokers Offer Predictions for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE LEG opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

