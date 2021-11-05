Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.99. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.41 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

AMGN stock opened at $214.93 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

