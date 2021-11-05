Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

NYSE:BKD traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.95.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.