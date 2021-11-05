Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 11% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) traded up 11% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.35. 213,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,898,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.33. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.75.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

