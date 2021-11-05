Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. 10,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,267. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.