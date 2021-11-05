Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.40.

Shares of BIP.UN traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$74.30. 76,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,663. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$60.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

