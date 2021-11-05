Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $22.29. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 193,778 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,515 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.