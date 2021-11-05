Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $22.29. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 193,778 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
