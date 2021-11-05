BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.13. 32,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group during the first quarter worth $167,000.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

