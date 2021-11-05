BTMX Price Down 17.2% This Week (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTMX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.