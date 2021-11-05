BTU Protocol Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.37 million and $13,933.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

