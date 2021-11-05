BullPerks One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (BLP)

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BullPerks has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $2.43 million worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00083647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00083191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00103228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.27 or 0.07303615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,850.18 or 0.99708218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022591 BTC.

BullPerks Coin Profile

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,317,547 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

Buying and Selling BullPerks

