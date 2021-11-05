Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BY. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 423,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

