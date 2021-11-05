Byrna Technologies (BYRN) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 49 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Byrna Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies Competitors 69 509 740 12 2.52

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Byrna Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -79.65 Byrna Technologies Competitors $689.86 million $11.34 million 5.52

Byrna Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.31, suggesting that their average share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -1.53% 0.11% -2.22%

Summary

Byrna Technologies peers beat Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

