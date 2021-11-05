C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. C4 Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.07% of C4 Therapeutics worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

