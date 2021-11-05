Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO stock traded up $53.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,767.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,032. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,865.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,867.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cable One stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Cable One worth $30,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

