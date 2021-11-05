Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cabot by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Cabot stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

