Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

WHD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,270. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cactus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

