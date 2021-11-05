Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys A$98,800.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Wayne Davies purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$98,800.00 ($70,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 17th. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

