California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,687 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Amedisys worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $174.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.69. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

