Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post sales of $846.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.20 million and the highest is $860.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $475.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

