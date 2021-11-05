Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.77% of Callaway Golf worth $110,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $50,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 863,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

