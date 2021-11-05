Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Sells $148,176.59 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $161.38. 275,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $164.24. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.