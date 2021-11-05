Canaccord Genuity Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AETUF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

